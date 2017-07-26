Nearly half of women who use social media say they have been sexually victimised.

The most frequent experience‚ according to the British Psychological Society‚ is being asked to share sexual images of themselves - followed by women receiving unsolicited sexual images and requests to talk about sex.

Over 250 women took part in an anonymous online survey about their cyber experiences‚ with nearly half of them reporting sexual victimisation. Of those‚ 41% had experienced threatening behaviour online‚ the most common being receiving offensive messages‚ while 38% had experienced humiliating contact and 15% had experienced sexual‚ threatening or humiliating contact. The nature of the humiliating content was not disclosed.

The research also revealed that women reported negative feelings about themselves and perpetrators as a result of cyber violence.