Pathologists conclude that Timol's death was not as a result of his fall

Naidoo said these were “individual‚ small‚ discreet and separate from each other”; which were hard to get in a fall‚ such as wounds under the armpit and sunken area of the neck under the jaw.

He said the depressed fracture of Timol's skull was as a result of a blow delivered with a heavy object‚ resulting in an “eggshell-like fracture”.

Naidoo said the severely injured Timol would not have been able to walk to the window‚ through which he was said to have jumped‚ unaided.

“…he would have hardly been in a position‚ if he was conscious that is‚ to be able to ambulate and walk to the window or get up from that chair‚ walk to the window and achieve to heave himself out. He would not have been able to walk unaided with an ankle and calf injury‚” he said.

Earlier in the day forensic pathologist Dr Shakeera Holland said Timol was so severely tortured that the blood vessels leading to his kidney were completely severed “as a result of a blunt force. So it was completely torn off so that the kidney was left free floating without any vascular attachment.”

She testified that there was extensive damage to Timol’s brain caused by the depressed skull fracture that could have been inflicted with a blunt object.

Holland said the depressed skull fracture with loose bone fragments was not consistent with the pattern of injuries which would likely be seen in a fall from a height and must be explained.

“Based on my years of experience as a forensic pathologist‚ bruises from a fall from a height tend to be more irregular and poorly defined whereas most of the bruises that can be seen in the photographs are well defined‚ patterned bruises and therefore no consistent with a fall from a height‚” she said.