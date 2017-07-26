South Africa

Seven people die in Cape Town fires

26 July 2017 - 11:29 By Petru Saal
Firefighters fighting burning blaze.
Firefighters fighting burning blaze.
Image: iStock

Seven people have died in fires that broke out on Wednesday in Cape Town.

The city's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Theo Layne said two separate fires broke out early morning - one in Philippi and another in Gugulethu.

Five structures were destroyed and 13 people have been left homeless.

“The City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to two incidents during the early hours of this morning where a total of seven fatalities were encountered‚'' said Layne.

Six people were killed in the Philippi East fire. Among the deceased are children between the ages of two and nine. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

At 04:58 fire services responded to another fire in Phola Park informal settlement in Gugulethu‚ where one man died. Layne said they believe the fire was started by an ''electrical short circuit''.

-TimesLIVE

 

Most read

  1. Another prosecutor's office burgled South Africa
  2. Seven people die in Cape Town fires South Africa
  3. Students still want free education: Mcebo Dlamini South Africa
  4. Trump attacks US attorney general as weak on Clinton emails World
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall leader loses lawyer due to 'political pressure'
The dummies’ guide to bitcoin

Related articles

  1. Wildfire prompts evacuation of 10,000 in France World
  2. Pocket note gives hope to Knysna fire survivor South Africa
  3. Victims break robber's gun into pieces and turn on him South Africa
X