Seven people die in Cape Town fires

Seven people have died in fires that broke out on Wednesday in Cape Town.

The city's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Theo Layne said two separate fires broke out early morning - one in Philippi and another in Gugulethu.

Five structures were destroyed and 13 people have been left homeless.

“The City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to two incidents during the early hours of this morning where a total of seven fatalities were encountered‚'' said Layne.

Six people were killed in the Philippi East fire. Among the deceased are children between the ages of two and nine. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

At 04:58 fire services responded to another fire in Phola Park informal settlement in Gugulethu‚ where one man died. Layne said they believe the fire was started by an ''electrical short circuit''.

-TimesLIVE