Students still want free education: Mcebo Dlamini
The call for free education is an objective university students are still advocating for‚ Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini said on Wednesday.
"Whatever happens‚ we will never shift our eyes from our objectives and we are still advocating for free education‚ very strongly‚" the student leader said.
Dlamini said students will make a call to protest when the need arises.
"Fees Must Fall is not a political party. It only takes its shape and posture should there be injustice on the ground.
"Every time the students feel uncomfortable and provoked by certain conditions on the ground‚ then it comes back‚" he said.
Dlamini was speaking outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court‚ where he is facing charges of theft‚ assault‚ public violence and malicious damage to property in connection with student protests.
His case was postponed to August 15 for him to instruct another lawyer as his previous legal representative withdrew on Wednesday.
Dlamini told the court that he was shocked to hear that his attorney had withdrawn.
"This comes as a shock to me. I need time to consider instructing an alternative legal representative‚" Dlamini told the court.
Prosecutor Advocate Steven Rubin said the investigations into Dlamini's case were complete.
He said the case had previously been postponed to allow Dlamini to make representations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions and to the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions.
"That has not materialised‚" Rubin informed the court.
- TimesLIVE
