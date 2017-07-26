The call for free education is an objective university students are still advocating for‚ Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini said on Wednesday.

"Whatever happens‚ we will never shift our eyes from our objectives and we are still advocating for free education‚ very strongly‚" the student leader said.

Dlamini said students will make a call to protest when the need arises.

"Fees Must Fall is not a political party. It only takes its shape and posture should there be injustice on the ground.

"Every time the students feel uncomfortable and provoked by certain conditions on the ground‚ then it comes back‚" he said.