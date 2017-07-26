Too early to gauge impact of lab strike

It was still too early to gauge the effect of the strike at the National Health Laboratory Service laboratories by the majority of its workforce.

The Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) and the Public Servants Association (PSA) went on a protected strike in support of various demands for improvement to their salaries and conditions of service.

The NHLS‚ which provides laboratory and related public health services to over 80% of the population through a national network of laboratories‚ said it could not offer the full basket of its services from Wednesday morning.

It said its provincial area managers would be working with their counterparts in the provincial health departments to address challenges that were specific to their provinces.