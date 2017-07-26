South Africa

Vanity rules in tough economy

26 July 2017 - 08:19 By Nivashni Nair
Despite economic hardship, South Africans will not be deterred from buying essentials like deodorant. File photo.
Despite economic hardship, South Africans will not be deterred from buying essentials like deodorant. File photo.
Image: Supplied

South Africans are not counting cents when it comes to scents.

Market research from EuroMonitor showed that deodorant is considered an essential item, largely because the country is hot and humid.

"Deodorants are considered important. As a result, despite the economy, deodorants remain an essential part of consumer shopping baskets," EuroMonitor said. Deodorant sales grew by 8% in the last financial year.

But body wash, shower gel and liquid soap have a greater appeal to middle- and higher-income groups.

"Price-sensitive consumers are cutting down on nonessential items or waiting for price promotions to stock up," EuroMonitor said. But both men and women are investing in their appearances.

More working women are spending on colour cosmetics - nail polish and facial makeup - and men are becoming increasingly likely to shop for their own beauty and personal care products.

Local economist Dawie Roodt said vanity was prevalent during tough times: "We find people try to make themselves feel better in a recession by dressing well or focusing on their appearance."

Most read

  1. The most common forms of online sexual harassment South Africa
  2. Another prosecutor's office burgled South Africa
  3. Seven people die in Cape Town fires South Africa
  4. Students still want free education: Mcebo Dlamini South Africa
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall leader loses lawyer due to 'political pressure'
The dummies’ guide to bitcoin
X