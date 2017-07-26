Vanity rules in tough economy

South Africans are not counting cents when it comes to scents.

Market research from EuroMonitor showed that deodorant is considered an essential item, largely because the country is hot and humid.

"Deodorants are considered important. As a result, despite the economy, deodorants remain an essential part of consumer shopping baskets," EuroMonitor said. Deodorant sales grew by 8% in the last financial year.

But body wash, shower gel and liquid soap have a greater appeal to middle- and higher-income groups.

"Price-sensitive consumers are cutting down on nonessential items or waiting for price promotions to stock up," EuroMonitor said. But both men and women are investing in their appearances.

More working women are spending on colour cosmetics - nail polish and facial makeup - and men are becoming increasingly likely to shop for their own beauty and personal care products.

Local economist Dawie Roodt said vanity was prevalent during tough times: "We find people try to make themselves feel better in a recession by dressing well or focusing on their appearance."