BREAKING: Eskom suspends Gupta-linked finance chief Anoj Singh
State-owned power utility Eskom has placed its chief financial officer, Anoj Singh, on precautionary suspension‚ pending the outcome of a forensic investigation.
The suspension‚ The Times has learned‚ follows an urgent intervention by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and his counterpart at the Department of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown.
This comes after Eskom faced a threat from the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA) to recall its R15-billion loan if no action was taken against Singh and other Eskom officials responsible for the beleaguered parastatal’s qualified audit opinion.
In releasing its financials last week‚ Eskom confirmed irregular expenditure to the tune of R3-billion but downplayed any possible consequences from its lenders. However‚ The Times has learnt that the DBSA’s threat‚ issued in a letter on Monday‚ was followed by another major bank the next day.
Such action would trigger similar recalls from Eskom’s other lenders‚ which exposes the fiscus to an immediate demand for more than R300-billion that Eskom owes a number of lenders.
Two weeks ago, the Sunday Times reported that Eskom closed the 2017 financial year with R20-billion in its bank accounts.
“It’s a major sovereignty risk … It’s R350-billion because once DBSA happens‚ it triggers everyone else. If they all pull out, it means Treasury must go and find hundreds of billions by tomorrow‚” said a government source on Wednesday.
Although Gigaba’s office could not be immediately reached for comment‚ The Times understands he held crisis meetings with the DBSA on Monday and is currently allaying the fears of other lenders.
A board member at the DBSA declined to comment‚ but did not deny a letter was addressed to the Eskom board on Monday‚ instead indicating that correspondence between it and Eskom was confidential.
The Times on Monday reported that Singh’s involvement in major deals involving the Gupta family could be traced through evidence in leaked emails.
Most notably‚ Singh was directly sent a Trillian Capital Partners invoice for R30.6-million on February 11 2016‚ two months before the company was registered on Eskom’s supplier database.
Trillian‚ which announced on Wednesday that it and key Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa had parted ways‚ sent the invoice again on April 14 – it was paid the same day‚ coincidentally‚ the day payment was due for the Guptas’ purchase of Optimum Coal.
Singh also travelled to Dubai five times between June 6 2014 and December 24 2015 where he stayed in the five-star Oberoi Hotel on each occasion‚ all on the Guptas’ tab.
Every meeting was either just before or after the Gupta family clinched a major deal.
Last week Eskom executives finally admitted‚ after months of public denials‚ it had paid Trillian a total of R495-million – without a contract being in place.
Eskom’s board and Brown’s spokesman did not immediately respond to questions.
- The Times
