In releasing its financials last week‚ Eskom confirmed irregular expenditure to the tune of R3-billion but downplayed any possible consequences from its lenders. However‚ The Times has learnt that the DBSA’s threat‚ issued in a letter on Monday‚ was followed by another major bank the next day.

Such action would trigger similar recalls from Eskom’s other lenders‚ which exposes the fiscus to an immediate demand for more than R300-billion that Eskom owes a number of lenders.

Two weeks ago, the Sunday Times reported that Eskom closed the 2017 financial year with R20-billion in its bank accounts.

“It’s a major sovereignty risk … It’s R350-billion because once DBSA happens‚ it triggers everyone else. If they all pull out, it means Treasury must go and find hundreds of billions by tomorrow‚” said a government source on Wednesday.

Although Gigaba’s office could not be immediately reached for comment‚ The Times understands he held crisis meetings with the DBSA on Monday and is currently allaying the fears of other lenders.

A board member at the DBSA declined to comment‚ but did not deny a letter was addressed to the Eskom board on Monday‚ instead indicating that correspondence between it and Eskom was confidential.