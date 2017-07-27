Cape protest calls on SA to sever Israel ties

Nelson Mandela's grandson and MP Mandla Mandela has said the government should revoke visas for an Israeli delegation expected to visit South Africa next month.

Mandela flew to Cape Town yesterday to take part in a march during which thousands of Muslims and other protesters demanded South Africa cut all diplomatic ties with Israel and expel the ambassador.

More than 4000 members of the Muslim community and other dignitaries took to the streets of Cape Town to protest against the securitisation of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

The protesters marched from the Zinatul Islam mosque in District Six to parliament, where a memorandum addressed to the minister of international relations was handed over.

The Muslim Judicial Council of SA, which organised the march, wants the government to close the Israeli embassy immediately for what it called "continuous desecrations" on the Muslim holy site in Israel.

"Madiba would have wanted to see the continuation of the Mandela family pledging its support to Palestinian people," said Mandela.