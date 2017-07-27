Inquest told police sergeant was praised for his role in Timol's death

He said commendation letters were normally issued at provincial or district level.

Dutton was also surprised because Rodriguez had not received any letters of recommendation from his superiors‚ had no recorded achievements‚ medals for bravery or good service.

“Sergeant Rodriguez did not have a remarkable police career. He was employed in a clerical position in the finance section of police headquarters for his entire career…‚” he said.

Dutton testified that what was also curious about Rodriguez’s praise was that in June 1956‚ barely four months after joining the police‚ he was convicted of statutory perjury.

He said between February and November 1971‚ Rodriguez took a total of 301 days’ sick leave.

Dutton said these included 53 days of sick leave for sports related injuries‚ which would be regarded as injury on duty.

He testified that he had also perused police files of 28 security branch members and none of them contained similar letters of praise from the police commissioner.

“Rodriquez was the person in the room with Timol when he apparently (jumped out of the window)…The conclusion that I conclude is that Rodriguez was being commended for his role in the Timol matter‚” Dutton said.