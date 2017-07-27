Just days after the Sunday Times story‚ a group called the Global March For Elephants and Rhinos started a petition on change.org to request the NPA to move the case. By midday on Thursday‚ the petition had been signed more than 2‚500 times. Gwala is next due in court on August 4.

"It is our wish that in order to circumvent any possibility of fraud and/or corruption taking place - and to expedite a streamlined‚ speedy judicial process - we ask that the trial of Dumisani Gwala take place in the High Court of South Africa and out of the KwaZulu-Natal jurisdiction‚" the petition states.

It also comes as environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa on Monday released the latest 2017 poaching stats.