Welcoming the suspension of Eskom CFO Anoj Singh‚ the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has called for a genuine investigation into his activities.

“Hopefully we’re turning the corner‚” says Ted Blom‚ OUTA’s Portfolio Director on Energy. But it’s not a quick fix‚ warns Blom. “The corruption goes right down to power station level‚ there’s a lot of work ahead.”

He added that OUTA would welcome the opportunity to assist in a clean up of Eskom.

“Suspended‚ retired‚ resigned‚ retrenched? Only time will tell‚” says Ben Theron‚ OUTA’s Chief Operations Officer.

“We need a genuine‚ credible investigation into Eskom not a cover up.”

