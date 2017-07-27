South Africa

OUTA wants credible investigation into Eskom's CFO

27 July 2017 - 19:51 By Timeslive
Anoj Singh.
Image: Robert Tshabalala

Welcoming the suspension of Eskom CFO Anoj Singh‚ the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has called for a genuine investigation into his activities.

“Hopefully we’re turning the corner‚” says Ted Blom‚ OUTA’s Portfolio Director on Energy. But it’s not a quick fix‚ warns Blom. “The corruption goes right down to power station level‚ there’s a lot of work ahead.”

He added that OUTA would welcome the opportunity to assist in a clean up of Eskom.

“Suspended‚ retired‚ resigned‚ retrenched? Only time will tell‚” says Ben Theron‚ OUTA’s Chief Operations Officer.

“We need a genuine‚ credible investigation into Eskom not a cover up.”

- TimesLIVE

