More than 300 residents from Bhekela informal settlement and Phumlani Village next to Pelican Park set tyres alight and barricaded Strandfontein Road on Thursday. They stopped traffic. A bus stop was burnt and there was an attempt to vandalise a nearby Pick ‘n Pay. Children did not go to school. Pelican Park is on the Cape Flats.

“Our children are born and raised in shacks‚” said community leader Sidwell Kweba talking about the need for housing in the informal settlement.

Kweba said residents began protesting at 3am‚ demanding that the City of Cape Town take notice of their living conditions. “This is simple. We want service delivery. That includes houses‚ sports facilities‚ clinics‚ working sanitation‚ and a clean community‚” said Kweba.

He said the last meeting they had with their ward councillor‚ Gerry Gordon (DA)‚ was on 1 February. He said they had not received any feedback from Gordon since then on the issues they had raised. “I have tried calling her. She has blocked my calls and Whatsapp. She does not respond to my emails‚” Kweba said. “She is never here. The only time they come with food and cars playing music is when they want our votes. After that we are nothing‚” said Kweba.

Residents also complained that in Pelican Park people from distant areas were given formal houses while they are living in dire conditions just next to this development. Several attempts by GroundUp to phone Councillor Gordon were unsuccessful.

Subcouncil chairperson Shanen Rossouw (DA) came to address the crowd but many people refused to listen. “Why are you only coming now‚ where have you been?

Did we have to block roads and burn tyres for you to come?” shouted 60-year-old Nomzamo Matoti. “How long does one need to be in the database in order to get a house. Younger people are getting houses before us old people.”

Rossouw told GroundUp that she had noted the protesters’ complaints. She said that on Friday at 10am she‚ together with the councillor and other City officials‚ would meet with community leaders.