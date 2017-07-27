South Africa

Protest action leads to chaos on Cape Town roads

27 July 2017 - 08:39 By Petru Saal
Chaos on the roads in Cape Town.
Chaos on the roads in Cape Town.
Image: Facebook/Mitchells Plain Gangwatch

Some Cape Town residents cannot leave their homes because of protest action.

Protesters - allegedly from Phumlani Village - set tyres alight and threw rubble onto a section of Strandfontein Road.

This has led to several road closures‚ said City of Cape Town official Maxine Bezuidenhoudt.

Bezuidenhoudt said: “Strandfontein Road is closed in both directions between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue as a result of protest action. Motorists are being diverted through New Horizons into Buck Road … For alternative routes use Baden Powell Drive into PG Drive or Jakes Gerwel onto the N2. Spine Road is also closed at Strandfontein.”

Police have been deployed to the scene.

Most read

  1. US 'racial terror' laid bare in lynching exhibition World
  2. Britain weighs economic impact of EU immigration World
  3. WATCH: Cash-in-transit vehicle bombed on highway South Africa
  4. Astronauts gear up for space with tough Russian training Sci-Tech
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Thousands march for SA to cut ties with Israel
Makhosi Khoza: 'If I don't make it, Zuma must step down'
X