Protest action leads to chaos on Cape Town roads
27 July 2017 - 08:39
Some Cape Town residents cannot leave their homes because of protest action.
Protesters - allegedly from Phumlani Village - set tyres alight and threw rubble onto a section of Strandfontein Road.
This has led to several road closures‚ said City of Cape Town official Maxine Bezuidenhoudt.
Bezuidenhoudt said: “Strandfontein Road is closed in both directions between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue as a result of protest action. Motorists are being diverted through New Horizons into Buck Road … For alternative routes use Baden Powell Drive into PG Drive or Jakes Gerwel onto the N2. Spine Road is also closed at Strandfontein.”
Police have been deployed to the scene.
