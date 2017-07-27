Protest action leads to chaos on Cape Town roads

Some Cape Town residents cannot leave their homes because of protest action.

Protesters - allegedly from Phumlani Village - set tyres alight and threw rubble onto a section of Strandfontein Road.

This has led to several road closures‚ said City of Cape Town official Maxine Bezuidenhoudt.

Bezuidenhoudt said: “Strandfontein Road is closed in both directions between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue as a result of protest action. Motorists are being diverted through New Horizons into Buck Road … For alternative routes use Baden Powell Drive into PG Drive or Jakes Gerwel onto the N2. Spine Road is also closed at Strandfontein.”

Police have been deployed to the scene.