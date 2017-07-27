Eight years after being released on parole for “health reasons”‚ convicted fraudster Shabir Shaik is still regarded as being “terminally ill” - despite his house arrest conditions being relaxed so that he can work and attend sports should he wish to.

This has emerged in a response by Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha to a parliamentary question from the Democratic Alliance.

Shaik was released on medical parole on 3 March 2009 after serving only two years and four months of a 15-month sentence after being convicted on two counts of corruption and one count of fraud‚ with judge Squires stating in his 165-page verdict that there was "overwhelming" evidence of a corrupt relationship between Shaik and the Jacob Zuma.

DA spokesman on correctional services James Selfe said on Thursday the reason for Shaik’s release on parole eight years ago was clearly a farce‚ saying he appeared no closer to death today than he did at the time.

Despite being terminally ill‚ Selfe added that Shaik’ s house arrest conditions had been relaxed to accommodate his needs. These included:

• Attending school functions for his son 17h00 to 19h00.

• Working hours from 08h00 to 18h30 – Monday to Friday.

• Attending sports once a week from 12h00 to 19h00.

• Travel outside the Province‚ on application for leave of absence

“It is quite astounding that a terminally ill man is able to work and attend sports‚ should he wish.

“It is also shocking that the last time his parole was assessed was two years ago‚” Selfe said.

“Those responsible for this abuse and mockery of the parole system must be tracked down and held to account‚” he added.

