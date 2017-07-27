State 'failed' cancer dad

Pastor Lawrence Naidoo took his last breath on February 25 last year. In a Durban hospital, he lost his battle against colon cancer. He was 57 years old.

But now his family claim that his death could have been avoided or, at the very least, that his life could have been extended.

His daughter, Roxanne Premchund, said that Naidoo was a victim of the KwaZulu-Natal oncology crisis which, according to the DA, has contributed to the death of 300 cancer patients over the past two years.

The DA tried, unsuccessfully, to open culpable homicide charges against Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and KZN health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo yesterday.

The oncology crisis reached a head three months ago when the last state oncologist in Durban resigned, leaving just two - both of them in Pietermaritzburg - employed across the province. For several years before then, however, there had been revelations that cancer-treatment equipment could not be used and patients had to wait months to see a specialist.

The SA Human Rights Commission found that the provincial and national health departments had denied patients rights to healthcare.

The KZN health department said yesterday it would not comment, and attempts to get comment from the national department were unsuccessful.

"We saw my dad suffering with the pain," Premchund said. "And the hospitals couldn't help."

According to her, her father's ordeal started in September 2015 when, "after a year of being referred to different state hospitals", he was diagnosed with stage 2 cancer at the King Edward VIII Hospital in Durban. He was kept overnight and then transferred to the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital for further tests.

"He was then sent back home and was asked to come back a few days later, when they told him that he would be needing radiation because the tumour was enlarged. It had to shrink before they could operate."

A month later, in October, Naidoo was promised treatment at Albert Luthuli "but when he went there, all they could say, rudely, was that the machines are broken and there's nothing they can do".

The month passed with no assistance.

"The treatment didn't start but the excuses continued. We took a decision that my dad should come to Johannesburg for treatment because the next date they gave him for treatment was May 2016. By November, he had reached stage 4."

Eventually, in Johannesburg, he started treatment.