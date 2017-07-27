Thirty-four suspected undocumented immigrants will appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after they were arrested during a raid on illegal mining operations.

Two others arrested after the raid in Matholeville‚ Johannesburg‚ on Wednesday have been charged with possession of explosives and selling alcohol without a liquor licence.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Laing said 56 tubes of explosives used for the illegal activities were found in the area.

“At least 22 buckets of 20 litres containing gold concentrate and another 32 buckets of 25 litres were seized‚ and four-wheeled rubbish bins‚ together with 66 bags containing the gold concentrate. Amongst the many things taken were 56 ‘phenduka’ tools and 116 iron balls used to crush the gold inside the tool. Amongst the seized items was 36 stamper pots used for crushing the rocks‚” he said.