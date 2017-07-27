WATCH: Cash-in-transit vehicle bombed on highway

An unsuspecting motorist filmed the moment a gang of criminals used explosives on a cash-in-transit vehicle during a heist in Mpumalanga.

The Lowvelder reported that approximately 10 suspects driving in four vehicles opened fire on the security vehicle on the N4 near Mbombela on Tuesday afternoon. The suspects forced the guards out of the vehicle and used explosives to open the van, fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

One security was injured and taken to hospital. Police are currently searching for the gang.

* Video courtesy the Lowvelder.