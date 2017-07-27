South Africa

WATCH: Cash-in-transit vehicle bombed on highway

27 July 2017 - 10:43 By TimesLIVE

An unsuspecting motorist filmed the moment a gang of criminals used explosives on a cash-in-transit vehicle during a heist in Mpumalanga.

The Lowvelder reported that approximately 10 suspects driving in four vehicles opened fire on the security vehicle on the N4 near Mbombela on Tuesday afternoon. The suspects forced the guards out of the vehicle and used explosives to open the van, fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

One security was injured and taken to hospital. Police are currently searching for the gang.

* Video courtesy the Lowvelder.

MORE

WATCH: Gone in 60 seconds - car hijacked at Joburg petrol station

CCTV footage released by a Honeydew petrol station in the West Rand shows a white Mercedes-Benz being hijacked at the garage.
News
6 days ago

WATCH: Gang robs petrol station store

CCTV footage has emerged of a gang of robbers attacking a petrol station convenience store in Mpumalanga.
News
5 days ago

Furious driver rams bakkie into car 7 times after being asked to move

Furious over being asked to move her badly parked vehicle‚ a Durban woman allegedly tailgated a family leaving a petrol station and rear-ended her ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. US 'racial terror' laid bare in lynching exhibition World
  2. Britain weighs economic impact of EU immigration World
  3. WATCH: Cash-in-transit vehicle bombed on highway South Africa
  4. Astronauts gear up for space with tough Russian training Sci-Tech
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Thousands march for SA to cut ties with Israel
Makhosi Khoza: 'If I don't make it, Zuma must step down'

Related articles

  1. Two men arrested for illegal possession of unpolished diamonds worth R1m South Africa
  2. Cape Town 'madam' accused of trafficking kids as sex slaves South Africa
  3. Hawks bust major drug manufacturing operation in Soweto South Africa
  4. Criminals turn to dating sites to lure victims South Africa
  5. Head of SAPS crime intelligence still has no security clearance Politics
X