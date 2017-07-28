The Automobile Association (AA) has raised its concern over renewals and issuing of new driving licences at various licensing stations in Gauteng‚ particularly Tshwane.

“We are aware many people are not able to renew their driving licences at centres in Pretoria as these centres either have limited capacity to help them‚ or‚ in the case of the Waltloo centre‚ have stopped issuing licences altogether because of the theft of computers‚” the AA said in a statement.

“We are grateful the City of Tshwane has made provision to accommodate people at other centres‚ but we fear this may not alleviate the backlogs which are growing.” While the Waltloo centre is out of commission‚ the centres at Akasia‚ Bronkhorstspruit and Centurion are available to motorists wanting to renew their licences.

Pretoria residents can also do renewals at any other licensing authority in the province‚ the association said. The AA said it had been informed that private optometrist eye certificates (known as the Purple Certificate) are accepted at all stations in Tshwane.

“This greatly reduces the waiting time for applicants who then do not have to complete the eye test at the centre. It must be noted these certificates may not be older than three months to remain valid at the time of processing‚” it said.

The association said the current crisis should be seen as an opportunity by authorities to seek alternative ways for motorists to renew their licences. It said this would take pressure off local government and make it easier for motorists to stay legal on the road.

“Our advice to motorists is to check the expiry dates of their licences‚ and ensure they plan to have their cards renewed in good time. It is also worth noting that driving cards can be renewed at any licensing centre in Gauteng‚ not only in Tshwane. Speak to family and friends about their experiences: where did they go‚ and when‚” the AA suggested.

-TimesLIVE