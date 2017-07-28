The amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism on Friday condemned an interruption by the lobby group Black First Land First (BLF) at their town hall event in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday.

amaBhungane said it was outraged at BLF leader Andile Mngxitama and the BLF’s continued attack on freedom of the media and speech‚ both of which are protected by the constitution.

“We shall continue to bring our findings on the #GuptaLeaks and any other matter of public interest to public attention via our reporting and any platform of our choosing.

“We note claims by Mngxitama and the BLF that he was 'attacked by a white man at the amaBhungane event' and that he had laid charges with the police‚” said amaBhungane.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) urged editors to lay a complaint with the police against the BLF.