Giving in the name of Mandela: schools receive Vodacom food parcels

BRAND VOICE | Pupils at Seshegong Secondary and Bathabile Primary schools in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion, were the surprise recipients of an act of kindness for Nelson Mandela International Day.

Ahead of Mandela Day on July 18, Vodacom employees along with volunteers from the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the Department of Basic Education, Gift of the Givers, Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, the Blue Bulls, Wheelchair Basketball SA and members of the media raced against the clock to pack as many as 50,000 food parcels. These parcels were distributed to selected schools across the country on the day.

This initiative formed part of a larger project facilitated by the Vodacom Foundation, building on its annual food security drive in honour of the annual Mandela Day, launched in 2013.

This year, R5.2-million was spent on providing nutritional food and necessities to children and families in need, distributed to previously disadvantaged schools.

As a long-standing partner of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Vodacom’s annual response to Tata Madiba’s call is to pack and distribute food parcels to learners from these schools. This year, Vodacom employees and partners handed over 2,500 food parcels to Seshegong Secondary and Bathabile Primary schools in Olievenhoutbosch.