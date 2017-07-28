The strike at the National Health Laboratory Service entered its third day on Friday as unions and employers tried to resolve the impasse‚ which has seen clinics turning away patients needing tests.

Members of the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and the Public Servants Association (PSA) downed tools on Wednesday following a deadlock in the wage talks with NHLS.

The unions met the employer on Friday morning in an effort to end the strike‚ which has affected the provision of laboratory testing services for the majority of the population.

NHLS provides laboratory and related public health services to over 80% of the population through a national network of laboratories.

Democratic Alliance Gauteng health spokesman Jack Bloom said on Friday thousands of patients at clinics were being asked to come back later for tests as the strike entered its third day.