St John’s apologised to the students affected‚ their parents‚ the student body‚ all parents‚ staff‚ alumni and “everyone else” for the hurt caused by the matter.

“St John’s is an Anglican school and believes in the principle of loving the sinner while hating the sin. We therefore send our prayers to all for healing from this difficult situation‚” the college said.

“The well-being and security of our students are our primary concern and we deeply regret the hurt this has caused all our communities. But perceptions that St John’s College condones racism and that racism is widespread are absolutely untrue. The College does not condone racism in any form. It will investigate and take action in respect of any racial issue that may arise at the school. The College emphatically rejects racism‚ in all of its guises. It has no place in a democratic society‚” St John’s said.

It said it had noted the comments and concerns expressed by former and current students‚ parents and staff around racism and would strengthen its transformation efforts.

“We understand that at St John’s College we need to continue to examine our own perceptions‚ beliefs and motivations‚ especially in relation to challenging and difficult issues such as racism‚ bigotry‚ sexism‚ homophobia‚ misogyny‚ privilege and entitlement. St John’s is committed to transformation and to producing young people who will contribute and aid in the much-needed work to build an inclusive society based on democratic principles of human dignity‚ non-racialism and non-sexism.”