South Africa

Two security guards wounded in cash-in-transit heist near Pretoria

28 July 2017 - 19:51 By Timeslive
Image: iStock

Gunmen made off with an undisclosed amount of cash after a cash-in-transit heist near Pretoria on Friday morning.

“Earlier this morning a crew of three SBV Services Protection Officers was attacked by an unknown number of armed suspects while travelling on the Cullinan Road near Pretoria. Reports indicate that the suspects travelling in three vehicles fired several shots at the cash carrying vehicle while the SBV team attempted to defend the attack.

“Despite their best efforts in attempting to defend this attack‚ the vehicle came to a stand-still. Two members of the crew were injured and are currently being treated in hospital. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken by the perpetrators‚” SBV Services said in a statement.

The company’s CEO‚ Mark Barrett‚ said: “I wish to commend our team for bravely attempting to defend this violent attack and wish the two employees that have been injured a speedy recovery. We are working with the authorities on the investigation and will not spare any resources in our efforts to ensure that the individuals responsible for this attack are apprehended and convicted.”

 

Members of the public‚ who are aware of any information regarding this incident or any other CIT related crime can call the SBV Early Warning Robbery Hotline available 24/7 on 083 408 7029.

