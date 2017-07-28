South Africa

Wits vice-chancellor Habib mugged in Braamfontein

28 July 2017 - 12:49 By Ernest Mabuza
Adam Habib
Adam Habib
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Sunday Times

Wits University vice chancellor Prof Adam Habib became the latest victim of crime when he was robbed of his cellphone in Braamfontein on Thursday.

Habib mentioned on Twitter how he was mugged by a “guy in a red sweater” while walking in Braamfontein.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

While some Twitter users commiserated with Habib‚ others not.

One user said thousands of students had experienced muggings and asked what Habib had done to address that.

-TimesLIVE

 

