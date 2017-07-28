Wits vice-chancellor Habib mugged in Braamfontein
28 July 2017 - 12:49
Wits University vice chancellor Prof Adam Habib became the latest victim of crime when he was robbed of his cellphone in Braamfontein on Thursday.
Habib mentioned on Twitter how he was mugged by a “guy in a red sweater” while walking in Braamfontein.
Please be careful not to walk in Braam while on a phone. I stupidly did so and was mugged by a guy in red sweater who jumped into black car.— Adam Habib (@AdHabb) July 27, 2017
Police were not immediately available for comment.
While some Twitter users commiserated with Habib‚ others not.
One user said thousands of students had experienced muggings and asked what Habib had done to address that.
Thousands of students are subjected to that on daily basis, what have you done to address it?— Ondela ✊✊ (@OndelaBidli) July 27, 2017
-TimesLIVE
