Two more people have been shot dead in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas‚ bringing to four the number of people killed in two suspected gang-related incidents since Thursday night.

Three people have been injured.

Fears are now mounting that the recent spate of shootings could lead to retaliation attacks from rival gangs.

On Friday night‚ an off-duty police detective was wounded and two suspected gangsters were shot dead in Windvogel.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a group of people were standing outside drinking in Second Street when a bakkie approached and stopped metres away.

She said a passenger in the bakkie opened fire.

“David Kokora‚ 26‚ [allegedly] a Dustlife gang member and Aartjie Kok‚ 23‚ were fatally wounded while three other persons‚ aged 23‚ 29 and 39 sustained injuries‚” she said.

Naidu said an off-duty policeman who lived in the area was among the three people who were injured.

“The suspect is unknown and police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder‚” Naidu said.

Friday night’s shooting comes about 24 hours after an incident on Thursday in which two Upstand Dogs gang affiliates‚ Hillerion Jacobs and Dane Oosthuizen‚ both 27‚ were gunned down inside their vehicle at the corner of Standford and Gail roads in Gelvandale.

Mount Road cluster commander Major-General Funeka Siganga urged residents to speak out about gangsterism and work with the police to ensure those responsible are brought to book.

“The community are the ‘eyes and ears’ of the police and every information that is given to us will be investigated‚” she said.

