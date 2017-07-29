Woman falls into fire

A woman‚ believed to be in her 30s‚ sustained burn wounds after falling into a fire early on Saturday morning in Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion‚ south of Pretoria.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said it was believed that the woman was walking next to a fire where a group of people were seated when she apparently fell backwards into the fire.

“ER24 was called to the Olievenhoutbosch police station just after 05H00. Once there‚ they assessed the woman for her injuries. She sustained moderate injuries.

“She was transported to Kalafong hospital for further medical care.

“The details surrounding the incident is not yet clear to our paramedics‚” Van Huyssteen said.