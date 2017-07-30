South Africa

MEC confident law enforcement agencies will work around the clock to determine cause of stadium stampede

30 July 2017 - 12:35 By Timeslive
The scene outside FNB Stadium after the stampede that killed two people.
Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says he is confident law enforcement agencies will work around the clock to investigate the main cause of a fatal stampede at the Soweto derby between Kaiser Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Saturday and ensure that there are no similar incidents in the future.

Two people were killed and about 20 others injured in the stampede. One of the injured is reported to be in a critical condition.

EWN reported on Sunday that Stadium Management South Africa says it can confirm that the stampede was caused by an overwhelming number of unticketed fans trying to gain access to the stadium.

It quoted Stadium Management SA's Jacques Grobellaar as saying CCTV footage had revealed that a group of supporters tried to forcefully gain access to the stadium before the tragedy happened. Nkosi-Malobane expressed shock and sandess over the incident.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing away of supporters and injuries sustained at the FNB stadium. This incident is unfortunate as security plans are always in place from a Law Enforcement Agencies perspective. I convey my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones during the stampede and also wish all those who were injured a speedy recovery. I am confident that our Law Enforcement Agencies will work around the clock to investigate the main cause of the stampede leading to fatalities and ensure that the similar incident does not occur in future‚” the MEC said.

