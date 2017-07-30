More than 200 people have been left homeless and one man has died after fires ripped through informal settlements in Cape Town on Saturday evening well into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said altogether 80 structures have been destroyed‚ 280 people left homeless and one person died as a result of the fires.

“One adult male sustained fatal burns in Indada Street at 04:30 Sunday morning” Layne said.

“At 23:00 on Saturday evening in Nomzamo Freedom Park‚ Strand‚ 25 structures were destroyed and 60 persons displaced. No injuries or fatalities were reported‚” he said.

Just after midnight officials again responded to another fire in Philippi where 120 people were displaced after 30 structures burnt down in Weltervreden Road‚ Layne said.

In Walacedene at 2am on Sunday a further 100 people were displaced when 25 structures went up in flames in Command Street.

“No injuries or fatalities were reported. The cause of all mentioned incidents I have not been able to determine at present‚” he said.

