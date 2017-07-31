Another Ford Kuga goes up in flames

Another Ford Kuga has gone up in flames. The incident occurred in Ekurhuleni on Monday morning.

“Our members received an emergency call about 8.45am this morning. A male was driving in a Ford Kuga on the N12 Jet Park off when he saw the fire coming from his engine. By the time emergency personnel arrived‚ the vehicle was on fire‚” said William Ntladi spokesperson of the Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services.