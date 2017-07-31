Coffin assault accused was told to keep the coffin after incident‚ court hears

A former employer of one of the men accused of assaulting a Middelburg farm worker and placing him in a coffin testified in court on Monday that he had told the accused to keep the coffin after the incident.

Johannes De Beer‚ the co-owner of the farm Theo Jackson worked on‚ said he had heard about the incident from a friend and from social media.

Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen are on trial in the High Court sitting at Delmas Magistrate's Court.

They face charges of attempted murder‚ two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm‚ kidnapping‚ intimidation‚ unlawful possession of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice.