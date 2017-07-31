Coffin farmworker was placed in was used to scare thieves off farm‚ court hears

One of the men accused of assaulting Victor Mlotshwa and placing him in a coffin‚ said the coffin was used to scare thieves off his employer's farm.

Theo Jackson told the court‚ through his lawyer‚ that the coffin was used for "ulterior motives".

His previous employer‚ Johannes De Beer‚ had earlier on Monday told the court that the coffin was bought by his father for his employees.

He said the coffin was kept in the store room on the farm.

Jackson‚ however‚ said De Beer had told him that he had used the coffin to scare off people who were stealing mealies.