The trial to legalise dagga‚ seven years in the making‚ has been postponed until Tuesday because the state and defendants Doctors for Life do not want the case live-streamed.

The “dagga couple' Jules Stobbs and Myrtle Clarke are taking seven government departments to court in a bid to legalise dagga. The eighth defendant in the case is Doctors for Life‚ a Christian doctors group headquartered in the USA‚ who applied to be part of the case.

The Constitutional hearing will be heard in the Pretoria High Court for a month.

Clarke and Stobbs asked two months ago to have the case live-streamed and made freely available to any media house as well as broadcast on their website Fields of Green For All.

Should the pair lose this case to legalise dagga‚ they will face criminal charges for possession of dagga after being arrested in their house in 2010‚ where they were growing large amounts of cannabis.