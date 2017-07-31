Daughter gave up final Timol cop

The daughter of a South African policeman present when Ahmed Timol died suspiciously revealed his whereabouts to the inquest probing the death, the victim’s family said Monday.

Joao Rodrigues, a sergeant in the apartheid regime’s security branch, was present in the room when communist campaigner Timol plunged to his death from a Johannesburg police station window in 1971.

A 1972 inquest found he had taken his own life, a verdict Timol’s family have fought ever since.

“She made contact with us and said she was inspired that we were still looking for answers,” Timol’s nephew Imtiaz Cajee said Monday ahead of Rodrigues’ evidence to the inquest into the death.

“The last line of her email (to Timol’s family) said she hoped we’d find closure. This is what we’d wanted for all this years. She’s helping us out — we were surprised.” Cajee’s account of how Rodrigues was revealed to be alive and located so that he could be ordered to attend Monday’s proceedings in Pretoria was confirmed by a source close to the police.