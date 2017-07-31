Housewives take on Cape Town over high cost of electricity
They cook on open fires‚ watch television in the dark and take only cold showers.
But their attempts to keep electricity bills affordable are becoming too much for a group of women from Belhar in Cape Town‚ who have decided to take on the City of Cape Town over “exorbitant” tariffs linked to property values.
Magdalene Schoeman said she longed for a warm bath. “My geyser has been off for months now. It is very cold this winter and I can’t use a heater or warm water‚” said Schoeman‚ who makes a fire most days to cook.
Her house is valued at more than R400‚000‚ meaning she has to pay more for electricity than those on the “lifeline” tariff. “Why are we being classified according to the value of our homes?” she said. “It’s not right. I bought this house with no tiles‚ no ceiling.”
Joyce de Waal said she had been fighting a losing battle against electricity price rises. “I have to buy R50 electricity every day. It seems like the more you buy the less units you get.”
Washiela Fortuin said she would rather buy electricity directly from Eskom. “The city says they are working for us but we are working for them‚” she said.
The housewives said their ward councillor had been unable to help them and they might have to take to the streets to protest.
In Tafelsig‚ Natasha Gertse‚ 35‚ said she discovered the city council was “ripping people off” last year when she bought her first home. Eventually she was moved to a lower tariff‚ and now she has become an activist for people in low-income areas who were in a similar position.
“The city tells you that if you own a home of R400‚000 you are basically rich‚ meaning that you can afford that high tariff. I own a home of R400‚000 but it’s not my home‚ I owe the bank‚ I am in debt. How can I be charged a high tariff?” she said.
Mayoral committee member Johan van der Merwe said the aggrieved women were paying the city council’s “domestic tariff”‚ rather than the lifelinetariff for those who qualified as indigent and used less than 350 units a month.
About 44‚000 customers who were on the lifeline tariff were moved to the domestic tariff on July 1 because their houses are worth more than R400‚000.
“The city understands that determining subsidy via property value is not a perfect one-size-fits-all solution‚ however it is a reasonable indicator of economic status‚” he said.
“It is tracked regularly via the general and supplementary valuations‚ and is already considered when considering who receives free water and rates rebates.”
FNB’s latest Property Barometer report shows rises in the values of homes on the Cape Flats.
Household and property sector strategist John Loos said: "In a relative boom period‚ one can often see the higher-priced sub-regions leading the cycle‚ but as their affordability becomes a mounting challenge‚ the search for relative affordability can turn a portion of housing demand in the direction of more affordable sub-regions. It is possible that this is what we have begun to see in Cape Town’s major 'affordable' regions‚ that is‚ the Cape Flats and the Elsies River-Blue Downs-Macassar regions.''
According to the barometer‚ Cape Flats house price growth has accelerated for five consecutive quarters from 10.4% in the 1st quarter of 2016 to 12.5% by the 2nd quarter of 2017.
DO NOT TAMPER WITH YOUR METER
An attempt to dodge the high cost of electricity has left a Cape Town family drowning in debt and out in the cold.
Sofia Baartman from Heideveld‚ a 57-year-old high school tea lady‚ said a family member tampered with the pre-paid meter.
“We were slapped with a R5‚000 fine last year fine after the city found out that my son had tampered with the electricity box. We paid off the fine and then they hit us with a R29‚787 bill for the electricity we had used‚” said Baartman.
Now the family of 16 have to pay off this fine each time they buy electricity. “Whenever we go to the shop they deduct half of the amount‚” said Baartman‚ the family’s breadwinner.
“We hardly use electricity any more. We cook all our food on the fire. It is tough sometimes to get the fire going‚ and just recently we burnt down the washing line because we were making a fire directly underneath it.
“My one grandchild has a walking disability. She needs warmth. I can’t even put the heater on for her and its very cold this winter.”
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP