Housewives take on Cape Town over high cost of electricity

Magdalene Schoeman said she longed for a warm bath. “My geyser has been off for months now. It is very cold this winter and I can’t use a heater or warm water‚” said Schoeman‚ who makes a fire most days to cook.

Her house is valued at more than R400‚000‚ meaning she has to pay more for electricity than those on the “lifeline” tariff. “Why are we being classified according to the value of our homes?” she said. “It’s not right. I bought this house with no tiles‚ no ceiling.”

Joyce de Waal said she had been fighting a losing battle against electricity price rises. “I have to buy R50 electricity every day. It seems like the more you buy the less units you get.”

Washiela Fortuin said she would rather buy electricity directly from Eskom. “The city says they are working for us but we are working for them‚” she said.