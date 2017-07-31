Nine schools in coloured communities in Johannesburg West are planning to embark on a go slow in solidarity with their counterparts at a school where a row over the appointment of a black principal has been raging‚ the Gauteng Education Department disclosed on Monday.

Earlier this month‚ parents at the Klipspruit West High School in Eldorado Park disrupted learning at the school‚ calling for a black principal to be removed and replaced by a coloured one. After visiting the school‚ the Gauteng MEC for Education‚ Panyaza Lesufi‚ Lesufi resolved to dissolve the school’s governing body.

On Monday‚ his office announced interim measures for the school.

"The department has deployed a District Official to be based at the school permanently as an interim measure to ensure learning and teaching continues without any disruption. It is important to note that the status quo will remain until such time that all issues regarding the school‚ are resolved‚" it said in a statement.

Commenting on the threat of protest action spreading in the area‚ the education department said: "The Department condemns the go-slow‚ as all the concerned parties are working tirelessly to resolve the impasse."

"The department implores educators to adhere to the code of conduct and desist from taking part in any activities that compromise effective teaching and learning."

- Sandown High School principal Pule Kgarasi was killed at the weekend‚ the MEC statement said. Lesufi said he was saddened by the death.

Kgarasi was allegedly shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"The department condemns this criminal act and extends sincere condolences to the family of Mr Kgarasi‚ and the entire school community of Sandown High School‚" said Lesufi.