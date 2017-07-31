The strike at the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) entered its fourth day on Monday as unions presented a revised wage offer to their members.

The strike - which began on Wednesday - has crippled the service‚ which provides laboratory and related public health services to over 80% of the population through a national network of laboratories.

The NHLS has been using private laboratory services for emergency tests required by hospitals.

The National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) also called for the NHLS to be reintegrated into the Department of Health.