Meet the huntsman of Nhlazatshe Hostel

Mxoleleni Mbatha drives a minibus taxi in Edenvale, Ekurhuleni, for a living but his passion lies neither in transport nor in logistics. He is a huntsman – an “iphisi”, as he calls himself in IsiZulu.

Mbatha has a mini-kraal inside Tembisa’s Nhlazatshe Hostel, where he keeps 10 greyhounds.

He started raising these dogs after getting his first puppy more than a decade ago to pursue his love of hunting.

“Back home in Nquthu, in my village called eQhudeni, this was the thing I enjoyed the most. I used to hunt all the time. When I came to Gauteng [in 1995], I wanted to continue with my passion but it was not easy because this is a hostel.”