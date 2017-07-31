But OUTA chairperson Wayne Duvenhage said: “We will be writing to the NPA and the Hawks to request that they involve civil society in their investigations‚ as we have already conducted in-depth investigations and laid criminal complaints which are backed up with substantive evidence and facts.

“Furthermore‚ we believe that with the NPA’s decision to form its task team‚ we believe this signals its awareness that the issues raised about corruption and state capture are significant and‚ if this is indeed the case‚ we now urge the NPA to exercise its powers by instructing the Asset Forfeiture Unit and other mechanisms of authority to prevent the flow of assets from ill-gotten gains of corruption being moved off-shore.”

Duvenhage added that OUTA was on record as accusing the state of being too slow to take action‚ and now that it had indicated its plans to get started‚ OUTA believed the state should move with haste while not jeopardising the quality of the process.