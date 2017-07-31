Parliamentary committee polices the cops in KZN

Questionable crime statistics‚ unsolved murders and corrupt cops at police stations in KwaZulu-Natal will come under the spotlight in a week-long parliamentary committee inspection that kicked off in the province on Monday.

The Portfolio Committee on Police began their assessment of the KwaZulu-Natal state of policing with a visit to the Richards Bay police station‚ on the north coast‚ immediately raising red flags over crime statistics and plans to combat crime.

Chairman of the committee Francois Beukman said the committee was concerned following a site visit and briefing by station management on their challenges and crime fighting interventions.

"There are a number of challenges. The bottom line is we are dealing with serious crime. I am concerned that there was a presentation on the hotspots but we have not received the action plan.