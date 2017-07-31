Terence Makapan‚ who is at the centre of a racial attack that took place in Stellenbosch at the weekend‚ is overwhelmed by all the positive response he has received since posting about the incident online.

“The response has mostly been positive. Some were bad. I decided to not look at the comments because it did start to affect me negatively but mostly it was positive support. People from across the country reached out to me‚” said Makapan.

The 24-year-old‚ who is not a Stellenbosch student‚ was visiting friends over the weekend when a man verbally attacked him.

In his post Makapan said: “Early this morning‚ myself and three friends were walking to Springboks when we passed a small group of white guys. We heard the word ‘HOTNOT’ being uttered and we immediately stopped in our tracks. We demanded to know who uttered the word. One of them tried to get us to just walk on but we refused. Next thing I know‚ I'm being approached by one of other his friends with a rock in one hand he proceeds to punch me with his free hand‚” he said.