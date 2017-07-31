Rare view of the raw life of Gauteng's hostel dwellers

A journey into hostel life is a walk down the painful memory of South Africa’s past.

Madala in Alexandra, Diepkloof in Soweto, Sebokeng in the Vaal Triangle and Nhlazatshe in Tembisa reflect what used to be the apartheid government’s labour dormitories.

Young men still choose to come to the hostels, because it’s a free roof over their heads and the strict rules ensure they are shielded from criminals in the big city.

A room in a dorm comes by word-of-mouth recommendation. Newcomers have to find a relative or someone to plead with the induna on their behalf when space becomes available. It is the quickest way to settle in Johannesburg without the worry of money for rent.

The most common job for men is driving minibus taxis, for which they need to get their driver’s licence. But the hostels are also a hive of business activity as entrepreneurial residents find ways to earn an income.

At Alex’s Madala Hostel, access is by strict permission of a headman. Induna Patrick Sokhela, the residential committee chairperson, charms the women and has a joke for everyone he encounters.

We find a laundry area with a tap that has been left open. Water is spilling onto the floor.

At the big kitchen on the fourth floor, the gas stoves are burning without anyone attending them. It’s free, because it is supplied by Egoli Gas under an arrangement with the council during the times when people paid.