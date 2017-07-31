Renovation of Johannesburg hostels to start soon

Keith Khoza, spokesperson for the Gauteng department of human settlements, explains the breakthrough.

“The first process is to do maintenance at these hostels. The second one is that there is a view among hostel-dwellers that not all of them want family units. In the meetings we have had, some of them said they were just happy with the current system of having a bed in the hostel because it is less expensive. [This is] because they have responsibilities back home with families and houses,” he says.

The department owns six hostels located in the Johannesburg CBD: George Goch, LTA, MBA, Murray & Roberts, Jeppe and Denver hostels. Other hostels in the province are managed by municipalities.

The money spent by the department on the hostels under its care differs each year as it addresses faults on an ad hoc basis. For the current financial year, R11-million has been allocated to address faults, the department says.

These hostels are highly overcrowded. They have 9,695 beds that accommodate about 30,000 people. Some share beds, some use beds at different times, and some simply sleep in shifts, the department explains.

Now officials have a range of plans to cater for the different needs of the people living in the hostels. Habitable and safe parts of the structures will be renovated. This will allow those who still want to have just a bed to keep living in a hostel set-up.

“Those who want family units and do qualify for [government] subsidies will then be considered to be allocated to the family units … If we take them to family units, some will benefit from a standard state subsidy or an RDP [house] for those who qualify,” says Khoza. “There are those who may want to rent family units, which is a different subsidy band.

“Those who want to stay in the hostel will be paying a certain amount towards the maintenance of the structures. It is difficult to tell now. We have set up a committee with them that will look at that detail [of the amount to be paid].”