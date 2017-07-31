Search continues for missing fisherman

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) the man was reported missing after calling friends to say that his three-metre crayfish bakkie – a small open fishing boat – had suffered mechanical failure 1.5 nautical miles off-shore of Danger Point in Gansbaai.

The friends launched a boat to assist him but after failing to find him‚ raised the alarm.

“NSRI Hermanus launched the sea rescue craft Jaytee III but despite an extensive sea and shoreline search no sign of the man was found and from first light NSRI Hermanus resumed a search aboard Jaytee III and a fixed wing aircraft volunteered by David Austin of African Wings joined an extensive sea‚ shoreline and air search‚” said Deon Langenhoven‚ NSRI Hermanus station commander.

“By mid afternoon after still no sign of the missing man and the boat could be found and with sea conditions and strong winds making a search more challenging NSRI Simonstown launched the deep sea rescue craft Spirit of Safmarine III and NSRI Gordons Bay launched the sea rescue craft Jack & Irene and a sea rescue vehicle was dispatched to Hangklip and an area South of Hangklip continues to be searched but with still no sign of the missing man and the boat located a search is continuing‚” Langenhoven added.

“Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre are assisting to map the search area and Telkom Maritime Radio Services are assisting with communications and an all ships alert continues to be broadcast alerting vessels in the search area and vessels passing through the search area to be vigilant.”