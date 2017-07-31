South Africa

Typos seem to stalk Public Protector: Dates on CV don't add up

31 July 2017 - 06:32 By Katharine Child
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's first "typo" was not the one in her failed recommendation to change the mandate of the SA Reserve Bank.

She also made a typographical error on her curriculum vitae when she applied for the public protector's job.

Her CV, which is publicly available on the Parliamentary Monitoring Group website, will leave many scratching their head because it states that she completed her BProc and LLB degrees two years after she finished school.

The explanation for this is as simple as her spokesman's explanation with regard to the the SA Reserve Bank recommendation. It was "a typo".

On her CV, Mkhwebane's matriculation date is listed as 1992, instead of 1989. She correctly records that she completed her legal studies at the end of 1994.

The University of Limpopo confirmed to The Times that it took Mkhwebane five years, from 1989 to the end of 1994, to complete the two degrees.

She was asked about the error during the parliamentary process of choosing public protector candidates.

DA MP Werner Horn asked Mkhwebane how she completed two degrees in two years and says she claimed the CV mistake "was a typo".

Her spokesman, Cleopatra Mosana, told The Times that Mkhwebane's CV had been prepared by the person who nominated her for the position.

The glaring error on her CV is sign of a lack of attention to detail and indicates a deficit of rigour - skills required in the position of public protector, said the spokesman for the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution, Lawson Naidoo.

He added: "It's unprofessional and you would not expect that from someone applying for a job of such stature." 

