But instead she was attacked by three men in the shooting range beneath Devil's Peak Cave‚ not far from a busy hiking and cycling path‚ in the Table Mountain National Park.

She was raped and robbed at knifepoint.

Police have released an identikit of two of the suspects. Both are believed to be around 35 years old.

"The first suspect is fairly tall‚ muscular and is brown in complexion. The second suspect is of medium height and build and is also brown in complexion‚" said police spokesperson Leon Fortuin.

The lead investigator in the case‚ Captain CJ van Romburgh‚ said that it was the first time he had heard of such an incident at Devil's Peak.

"She has gone there many times before to pray. A lot of people go to the mountain to pray‚ it's away from everything‚" he said.

"It's the first time that there was such a case (in that area). We have sent evidence to the labs for DNA testing so we are waiting.''

He said this made the case difficult and time consuming‚ adding that there are currently no other leads.

"It took time to compile an identikit‚ because she is obviously traumatised‚" he said.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact Captain van Romburgh at 082 522 1083 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.