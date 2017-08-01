Hundreds of South Africans have shown interest in becoming full-time board members of the SABC.

Parliament will start the process of short-listing the 362 applications next week‚ which is believed to be the highest number of people to ever apply to join the public broadcaster’s board.

Humphrey Maxegwana‚ an ANC MP who is also the chairperson of the communications portfolio committee‚ said the deadline for applications had lapsed and they would now shortlist and conduct interviews.