According to Loonat‚ Ahmed was still an “active businessman” at the time of his abduction and he encourages anyone with information to come forward for the safe return of Ahmed.

Ahmed’s textile company‚ Zhauns‚ is well known in Cape Town and has been operational for decades. His company has branches in Cape Town‚ Johannesburg and Durban.

The company has ventured in the building and architecture‚ property investment realm. It also has branches in South America‚ Asia and Africa.

Dave Endean‚ owner of Red Gallery in Tokai‚ said that Ahmed used to come to his coffee shop almost every day‚ and described the businessman as a “good oke”.

“When I heard that he had been kidnapped I was completely shocked. I have known him for years. He is a good oke‚ everyone liked him. I am just completely shocked by this. It seems like we living in the Wild West in this country‚” Endean said.

Last year another Cape Town businessman was abducted under similar circumstances. According to community radio station‚ Voice of the Cape‚ Naushad Khan was locking up his store when five gunmen approached him and forced him into a Toyota Hilux.

The 46-year-old businessman was forced into the Hilux while the fifth man held the store manager but she was left unharmed.

Khan was reunited with his family about two months later.