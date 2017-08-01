Abductors make contact with wealthy Cape Town businessman’s family
The people involved in abduction of a wealth Cape Town businessman last week have made contact with his family.
“The only thing I can tell you at this point is that we have received contact and we are busy discussing this but I cannot divulge the content of these discussions‚” said family spokesperson Hanif Loonat.
Last week Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed‚ a well-known businessman from Woodstock‚ was abducted by gunmen in broad daylight.
According to police the 71-year-old was abducted from his vehicle in front of his business. Three gunmen approached him and forced Ahmed into a bakkie. They left Ahmed’s driver unharmed.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to information the victim and his driver were busy in his vehicle‚ an unknown double cab bakkie pulled up behind them‚ whereby three men threatened the victim with a firearm and forced him into their bakkie and drove off in the direction of Victoria Road Woodstock.”
The vehicle was later found abandoned in Victoria Road‚ Woodstock.
Loonat said that the family had been struggling to come to terms with what happened.
“The family is not doing too good. They are a very close-knit family. The family is in disarray at the moment‚” he said.
According to Loonat‚ Ahmed was still an “active businessman” at the time of his abduction and he encourages anyone with information to come forward for the safe return of Ahmed.
Ahmed’s textile company‚ Zhauns‚ is well known in Cape Town and has been operational for decades. His company has branches in Cape Town‚ Johannesburg and Durban.
The company has ventured in the building and architecture‚ property investment realm. It also has branches in South America‚ Asia and Africa.
Dave Endean‚ owner of Red Gallery in Tokai‚ said that Ahmed used to come to his coffee shop almost every day‚ and described the businessman as a “good oke”.
“When I heard that he had been kidnapped I was completely shocked. I have known him for years. He is a good oke‚ everyone liked him. I am just completely shocked by this. It seems like we living in the Wild West in this country‚” Endean said.
Last year another Cape Town businessman was abducted under similar circumstances. According to community radio station‚ Voice of the Cape‚ Naushad Khan was locking up his store when five gunmen approached him and forced him into a Toyota Hilux.
The 46-year-old businessman was forced into the Hilux while the fifth man held the store manager but she was left unharmed.
Khan was reunited with his family about two months later.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP