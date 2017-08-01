Can dagga couple broadcast their own case?

Willis accused the pair of wanting to sell footage to SABC and make money off the feed. The judge reprimanded Willis for bringing new evidence into the appeal‚ which is not permitted.

Willis argued that Stobbs and Clarke and Fields of Green for All do not have "locus standi" to broadcast the matter. This means they do not have legal rights to ask to broadcast court the case as they are not a media house.

The state advocate also told the court‚ they could not do so because they were not broadcasters.

Advocate William Mukhari said anyone broadcasting a court case needed to be licensed.

“All the cases about broadcast [a court case] heard at the high court‚ and the Supreme Court have always been [brought by]-the media… This is a case that goes to uncharted water….

"It is a case where members asking to be broadcast are unregulated and are plaintiffs in the case and are standing accused of offences [arrested on dagga possession and dealing charges] : They are asking the court give me the right to live stream trial unregulated. That cannot be correct."