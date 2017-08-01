A Clifton parking bay overlooking the Atlantic Ocean‚ which went on sale for nearly R1-million last month‚ has been sold.

And less than 24 hours after paying R990‚000 in cash for the rooftop spot‚ its new German owner - who also owns a wine farm in Stellenbosch - splurged a further R25-million on an apartment in the seaside Cape Town suburb.

Estate agent John McDermott from realtors Fine and Country‚ who sold the bay which sits above the exclusive San Michelle apartment block on Victoria Road‚ said the parking bay does not include direct access to the beach below via the building’s lift.

“The body corporate won’t allow that because of security [risks]‚” he said.

“They will have to go out of the gate and use the Clifton steps‚ which are less than 50 metres away.”

McDermott was not sure how regularly the new owner would use the parking bay.

“It may even be for when friends or family come to visit‚ then they will use that parking bay.”

McDermott said three years ago‚ he sold an undercover bay in Clifton for R1.5-million.

Now‚ he said‚ he had at least ten more people looking for parking. He believes it is a small price to pay to protect the residents 'expensive toys.

“People park their supercars on Victoria Road and [other] people come past and scratch their cars‚ just because they’re envious. This sort of thing happens regularly.

“I have at least ten more people who are interested in buying parking bays who are pleading with me to find them one. We might have one or two available.”

Last year a German businessman broke the record for the biggest residential purchase in Africa‚ when he paid R290-million for a house in one of Clifton’s neighbouring suburbs‚ Bantry Bay.