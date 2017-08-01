“We didn’t lose a pen‚ we lost an important man and my heart is broken. When I found out from my son that Pule had been shot‚ I was in denial. I thought I could take it‚ that I was strong. But when I went to school on Monday I became overwhelmed as I remembered everything‚ I was a mess. He was a father to the fatherless and a role model. My kids used to call him uncle Pule‚” said Ntsoele.

For Ntsoele‚ it will be hard to forget the zeal Kgaratsi had for life. “That man respected himself; you could see it in how he dressed and carried himself. It can’t be God’s will that something like this would happen‚ I don’t believe it‚” she said.

Ntsoele harked back to the times they worked together and attended the same school workshops.

“I will miss my friend‚ I will miss our arguments and how despite it all he always had my back. It’s sad that we only get to see the greatness of people after their passing. I am angry‚ I just wonder what was going on in the head of the person who did this‚ and do they even know who they killed? Or what they did?” she said.